Walter Afanasieff (born February 10, 1958), formerly nicknamed as Baby Love in the 1980s, is a Brazilian American musician, songwriter, record producer and composer of Russian descent. He is known for his long association with Mariah Carey, for whom he was co-producer and co-writer for several years, beginning in 1990. He won the 1999 Grammy Award in the Record of the Year category for producing "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, and the 2000 Grammy Award for Non-Classical Producer of the Year.

Aside from Carey and Dion, Afanasieff has also written and produced music for many other recording artists as well, such as Richard Marx, Whitney Houston, Thalía, Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, George Benson, Destiny's Child, Kenny G, Michael Bolton, Toni Braxton, Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Leona Lewis and Idina Menzel.