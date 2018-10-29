Antoine MorinièreClassical guitarist. Born 5 November 1993
Antoine Morinière
1993-11-05
Allemande from English Suite No. 3 in G minor BWV808
Johann Sebastian Bach
Inventions Nos. 7 to 10
Johann Sebastian Bach
Rigaudon No. 1 arr. for guitars from Pieces de Clavecin, 1724
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Le rappel des oiseaux arr. for guitars from Pieces de Clavecin, Concert No 2
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Prelude from "Premier livre de pieces de Clavecin"
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Prelude and Fugue in C sharp minor from Les Guitares Bien Temperées Op.199
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
Prelude and Fugue in E Major from Les Guitares Bien Temperées Op.199
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco
French Suite No.2 in C minor Bwv.813 arr. for guitars
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue from Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Bk.2 No. 6 in D minor Bwv.8
Johann Sebastian Bach
