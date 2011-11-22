Jesse HarrisBorn 24 October 1969
Jesse Harris
1969-10-24
Jesse Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Harris (born October 24, 1969) is a Grammy Award-winning American singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist. He has collaborated with several musical artists including Norah Jones, Melody Gardot, Madeleine Peyroux, Nikki Yanofsky, and Lizz Wright.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesse Harris Tracks
Karass
Jesse Harris
Karass
Karass
Last played on
Watching The Sky
Jesse Harris
Watching The Sky
Watching The Sky
Last played on
While We Slept
Jesse Harris
While We Slept
While We Slept
Last played on
Jesse Harris Links
