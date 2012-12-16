Headless ChickensNew Zealand group. Formed 1985. Disbanded 2000
Headless Chickens
1985
Headless Chickens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Headless Chickens was a New Zealand band. Going against the grain of the Dunedin sound that dominated the Flying Nun Records roster at the time, the Headless Chickens made extensive use of electronic instruments in their music.
Headless Chickens Tracks
George
Headless Chickens
George
George
