Jim ByrnesBorn 22 September 1948
Jim Byrnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f62df1b2-8653-4cb0-bc1c-1ec4632f8783
Jim Byrnes Biography (Wikipedia)
James Thomas Kevin Byrnes (born September 22, 1948) is an American blues musician, guitarist, and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Byrnes Tracks
Sort by
There Is Something On My Mind
Jim Byrnes
There Is Something On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anywhere The Wind Blows
Jim Byrnes
Anywhere The Wind Blows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anywhere The Wind Blows
Last played on
Old Dog, New Tricks
Jim Byrnes
Old Dog, New Tricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Dog, New Tricks
Last played on
He Was A Friend Of Mine
Jim Byrnes
He Was A Friend Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Was A Friend Of Mine
Last played on
Bootlegger's Blues
Jim Byrnes
Bootlegger's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bootlegger's Blues
Last played on
Jim Byrnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist