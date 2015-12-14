Da Vinci’s NotebookFormed 1993. Disbanded 2004
Da Vinci’s Notebook
1993
Da Vinci’s Notebook Biography (Wikipedia)
Da Vinci's Notebook (or simply DVN) was a comedic a cappella singing group. Former Artists-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, they performed specials on Comedy Central and PBS, and spent time as the "house band" on Washington radio's WBIG-FM. They were also regular guests on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show.
Da Vinci’s Notebook Tracks
Hot Soup
