Sally Whitwell (born 1974) is an Australian classical music pianist, composer, arranger, conductor and teacher. She has released four solo albums, Mad Rush: Piano Music of Philip Glass (3 June 2011), The Good, the Bad and the Awkward (18 May 2012), All Imperfect Things: The Piano Music of Michael Nyman (6 September 2013) and "I Was Flying" (5 June 2015) all on the ABC Classics record label. All three albums have peaked in the top 5 on the ARIA Charts' Classical Albums.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2011 Whitwell won the Best Classical Album award for Mad Rush: Piano Music of Philip Glass. In 2012 she was nominated in the same category for The Good, the Bad and the Awkward. She won the same category in 2013 for All Imperfect Things: Solo Piano Music of Michael Nyman. Virginia Read won Engineer of the Year for that album and was also nominated for Producer of the Year.