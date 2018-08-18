Fred “Sonic” SmithBorn 13 September 1949. Died 4 November 1994
Fred “Sonic” Smith
1949-09-13
Fred “Sonic” Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Dewey Smith (September 14, 1948 – November 4, 1994), known professionally as Fred "Sonic" Smith, was an American guitarist, best known as a member of the influential and political Detroit rock band, the MC5. At age 31, he married and raised a family with poet and fellow rock musician, Patti Smith. The couple collaborated musically, and raised two children together.
Fred “Sonic” Smith Tracks
Come Together
Come Together
Come Together
Kick Out the Jams
Kick Out the Jams
Kick Out the Jams
