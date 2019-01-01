AmarBritish Indian singer Amar Dhanjan. Born 15 June 1982
Amar (born Amar Dhanjal) is a British Indian singer signed to the independent label Sunset Entertainment Group. She is also the daughter of Mangal Singh (a well-known singer in the UK and globally known for his "Rail Gaddi" song). She is a singer and songwriter who writes her own material. She has a unique style of combining her Hindi vocals, lyrics, and melodies with western urban producers.
Jaan (feat. Amar)
Talvin Singh
Pyar Ka Pehra (Sajana)
Amar
Bombay (feat. Amar & Jim Beanz)
Timbaland
Sometimes It Snows In April (Dreem House Dub Remix) (feat. MC Ranking)
Amar
Show It Off
Amar
Heavy Intro
Talvin Singh
Heavy Intro
Amar
