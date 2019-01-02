Kursaal FlyersFormed 1973
Kursaal Flyers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvl2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f620751f-f6bf-4f66-a8a4-1c3a178e58af
Kursaal Flyers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kursaal Flyers were a British pop band, formed in Southend-on-Sea in 1973. They are most famous for their 1976 single "Little Does She Know" (which was a Top 20 hit) and were the subject of a BBC documentary following them on tour in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kursaal Flyers Tracks
Sort by
Little Does She Know
Kursaal Flyers
Little Does She Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Little Does She Know
Last played on
Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jan 1975)
Kursaal Flyers
Foggy Mountain Breakdown (Radio 1 Session, 30 Jan 1975)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Yellow Sox
Kursaal Flyers
Yellow Sox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Yellow Sox
Last played on
Cruisin For Love
Kursaal Flyers
Cruisin For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Cruisin For Love
Last played on
Third Finger, Left Hand
Kursaal Flyers
Third Finger, Left Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Third Finger, Left Hand
Last played on
Two Left Feet
Kursaal Flyers
Two Left Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Two Left Feet
Last played on
Television Generation
Kursaal Flyers
Television Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvl2.jpglink
Television Generation
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kursaal Flyers
Kursaal Flyers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist