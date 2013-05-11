Nicole & Hugo are a singing duet from Belgium.

Nicole Josy (born 21 October 1946 as Nicole Van Palm, Wemmel) and Hugo Sigal (born 10 November 1947 as Hugo Verbraeken, Leopoldstad/Léopoldville (now Kinshasa)) met in 1970. They became romantically involved and formed a singing duet. In 1971, they entered into the national final for the Eurovision Song Contest. They won the Belgian final with "Goeiemorgen, morgen" ("Good morning, morning" in Dutch). Prior to their departure to Dublin for the international competition, Nicole fell ill with jaundice and the duo were unable to attend. They were replaced in their absence by Jacques Raymond and Lily Castel. Jacques and Lily finished in 14th place from a field of 18 contestants.

On 1 December 1971, Nicole & Hugo got married at Wemmel.

Two years later they succeeded in participating in the Eurovision Song Contest finals when "Baby, Baby" won the Belgian national preselection. The song became a hit in the Flanders region of Belgium, but it was not a success in the rest of Europe. At the Eurovision Song Contest (held in Luxembourg on 7 April 1973) they finished in last place. Their performance was memorable, however, because of their purple flared jump suits and also their dance routine.