Big JoeReggae. Born 1955
Big Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f61b006a-9262-40c0-8aa7-dba7b499d5a9
Big Joe Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Joe (born Joseph Spalding; 1955) is a Jamaican reggae deejay and record producer, who recorded extensively in the 1970s and early 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Joe Tracks
Sort by
So Excited
Big Joe
So Excited
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Excited
Last played on
Rasta Train
Big Joe
Rasta Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rasta Train
Last played on
In The Ghetto
Big Joe
In The Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Ghetto
Last played on
Weed specialist
Big Joe
Weed specialist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weed specialist
Last played on
Down Santic Way - Santic
Big Joe
Down Santic Way - Santic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Santic Way - Santic
Last played on
Big Joe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist