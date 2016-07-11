National Youth Orchestra of WalesFormed 1945
The National Youth Orchestra of Wales (Welsh: Cerddorfa Genedlaethol Ieuenctid Cymru), founded in 1945, has the distinction of being the first national youth orchestra in the world and is Europe's longest-standing national youth orchestra. 2016 marked the 70th anniversary of the orchestra.
Based in the capital, Cardiff, the orchestra has an impressive history which has merited attention both within Wales and beyond.
Investiture Dances, op.66: 3rd mvt Presto
Alun Hoddinott
Investiture Dances, op.66: 3rd mvt Presto
Investiture Dances, op.66: 3rd mvt Presto
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 32: Bernstein – Mass
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-06T03:33:49
6
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 32: Bernstein – Mass
Royal Albert Hall
