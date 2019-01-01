Barry GrayBorn 18 July 1908. Died 26 April 1984
Barry Gray
1908-07-18
Barry Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Gray (born John Livesey Eccles; 18 July 1908 – 26 April 1984) was a British musician and composer best known for his collaborations with television and film producer Gerry Anderson.
Barry Gray Performances & Interviews
Barry Gray Tracks
Space 1999
Barry Gray
Space 1999
Space 1999
Space 1999
Last played on
Theme From Joe 90
Barry Gray
Theme From Joe 90
Theme From Joe 90
Theme From Joe 90
Last played on
Thunderbirds
Barry Gray
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Last played on
Captain Scarlet Theme
Barry Gray
Captain Scarlet Theme
Captain Scarlet Theme
Captain Scarlet Theme
Last played on
Theme From Fireball XL5
Barry Gray
Theme From Fireball XL5
Theme From Fireball XL5
Theme From Fireball XL5
Last played on
Thunderbirds Are Go (1966): Thunderbirds Theme, Alan's Dream, Martian Mystery
Barry Gray
Thunderbirds Are Go (1966): Thunderbirds Theme, Alan's Dream, Martian Mystery
Thunderbirds Are Go (1966): Thunderbirds Theme, Alan's Dream, Martian Mystery
Thunderbirds Are Go (1966): Thunderbirds Theme, Alan's Dream, Martian Mystery
Orchestra
Last played on
The Thunderbirds March
Barry Gray
The Thunderbirds March
The Thunderbirds March
The Thunderbirds March
Performer
Last played on
Joe 90
Barry Gray
Joe 90
Joe 90
Joe 90
Last played on
Theme From Space 1999
Barry Gray
Theme From Space 1999
Theme From Space 1999
Theme From Space 1999
Last played on
Thunderbirds
BBC Concert Orchestra
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Last played on
Thunderbirds
The London Symphony Orchestra Conducted By Stanley Black
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds
Performer
Last played on
Thunderbirds 'End Titles'
Barry Gray
Thunderbirds 'End Titles'
Thunderbirds 'End Titles'
Thunderbirds 'End Titles'
Last played on
Theme from 'The Mysterons'
Barry Gray
Theme from 'The Mysterons'
Theme from 'The Mysterons'
Theme from 'The Mysterons'
Performer
Last played on
Death's Other Dominion
Barry Gray
Death's Other Dominion
Death's Other Dominion
Death's Other Dominion
Last played on
Ufo Theme Tune
Barry Gray
Ufo Theme Tune
Ufo Theme Tune
Ufo Theme Tune
Last played on
Captain Scarlet
Barry Gray
Captain Scarlet
Captain Scarlet
Captain Scarlet
Last played on
Fireball XL5
Barry Gray
Fireball XL5
Fireball XL5
Fireball XL5
Last played on
Theme From UFO
Barry Gray
Theme From UFO
Theme From UFO
Theme From UFO
Last played on
The Theme From Thunderbirds
Barry Gray
The Theme From Thunderbirds
The Theme From Thunderbirds
The Theme From Thunderbirds
Last played on
Main Titles (From Thunderbirds)
Barry Gray
Main Titles (From Thunderbirds)
Main Titles (From Thunderbirds)
Main Titles (From Thunderbirds)
Last played on
Thunderbirds March
Barry Gray
Thunderbirds March
Thunderbirds March
Thunderbirds March
Last played on
