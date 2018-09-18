I Blame CocoEnglish group, vocals by Coco Sumner
I Blame Coco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx8d.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6114721-d8a2-4000-a31f-5c1a41787d08
I Blame Coco Biography (Wikipedia)
Eliot Paulina Sumner (born 30 July 1990), is an English musician and an electronic music producer. Her debut album, The Constant (2010), was released under the band name I Blame Coco, while her solo work has been released under her birth name. She is the daughter of musician Sting and actress Trudie Styler.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Blame Coco Tracks
Self Machine
I Blame Coco
Self Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4tn.jpglink
Self Machine
Last played on
Quicker (Rack N Ruin Remix)
I Blame Coco
Quicker (Rack N Ruin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Quicker (Rack N Ruin Remix)
Last played on
Spirit Golden (DC Breaks Remix)
I Blame Coco
Spirit Golden (DC Breaks Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
In Spirit Golden
I Blame Coco
In Spirit Golden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
In Spirit Golden
Turn Your Back On Love
I Blame Coco
Turn Your Back On Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Turn Your Back On Love
Self Machine (Sub Focus Remix)
I Blame Coco
Self Machine (Sub Focus Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Turn Your Back On Love (Redlight Remix)
I Blame Coco
Turn Your Back On Love (Redlight Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
It's About To Get Worse
I Blame Coco
It's About To Get Worse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
It's About To Get Worse
Last played on
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
I Blame Coco
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
In Spirit Golden (Rack n Ruin Remix)
I Blame Coco
In Spirit Golden (Rack n Ruin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Self Machine (Jakwob Remix)
I Blame Coco
Self Machine (Jakwob Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Quicker (Radio Edit)
I Blame Coco
Quicker (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
Quicker (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Quicker (Rack N Ruin)
I Blame Coco
Quicker (Rack N Ruin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx8d.jpglink
