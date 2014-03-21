Joe KuceraBorn 8 July 1943
Joe Kucera
1943-07-08
Joe Kucera Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Kučera (born Josef Kučera; 8 July 1943) is a Czech jazz saxophonist and flautist.
He was born in Prague in Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (now the Czech Republic). He began playing clarinet at age of seventeen and later changed his instrument to saxophone and flute. Since 1967, he played with Michal Prokop's band Framus Five and two years after, he emigrated to Austria with fellow jazz musician Sammy Vomáčka. Later he went to Berlin. He worked with many musicians, such as Jackie Leven, Werner Lämmerhirt and many others. He founded jazz festival Jazz Meeting Berlin in 1997.
