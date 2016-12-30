Olivia O’BrienBorn 26 November 1999
Olivia O’Brien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f60ec1c3-7099-4a59-945e-4e63184ab842
Olivia O’Brien Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia O'Brien (born November 26, 1999) is an American singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles. She is best known for her collaboration with gnash on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 song, "i hate u, i love u". She has since released her debut extended play It's Not That Deep.
Olivia O'Brien Tracks
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
gnash
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
Last played on
Last played on
Complicated
Olivia O’Brien
Complicated
Complicated
Last played on
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
gnash
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
Last played on
Last played on
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
gnash
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O'Brien)
Last played on
Last played on
