CPR (also billed as Crosby, Pevar & Raymond) was a jazz-rock band that consisted of singer-songwriter David Crosby (a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), session guitarist Jeff Pevar, and Crosby's son, keyboardist James Raymond.

The first song that Crosby and Raymond co-wrote, "Morrison", was performed live for the first time in January 1997. The song recalled Crosby's ambivalent feelings about the portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's The Doors (1991). The success of the band's initial 1997 tour spawned a studio album, CPR, which was released in March 1998.

Following a second studio album (2001's Just Like Gravity) and several successful tours, the group nominally disbanded in 2004. In addition to continuing to perform with his father as part of the touring bands for Crosby & Nash and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Raymond has served as musical director for most of Crosby's ensuing solo output and related tours, including Croz (2014) and Sky Trails (2017). From 2005 to 2006, Pevar was a member of the Crosby, Stills & Nash touring band alongside Raymond. In 2017, the trio toured once again with drummer Stevie DiStanislao, keyboardist/vocalist Michelle Willis and bassist Mai Agan under the moniker of David Crosby & Friends. Pevar's only solo album to date (2012's From the Core) was recorded in the Oregon Caves National Monument.