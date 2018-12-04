Pras MichelBorn 19 October 1972
Pras Michel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-10-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f607e1fd-4ae2-41c1-912d-4ad6e9eec279
Pras Michel Biography (Wikipedia)
Pras (born Prakazrel Samuel Michel; October 19, 1972) is an American rapper, record producer, songwriter and actor. He is best known as one of the founding members of the influential hip hop group Fugees, which included Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pras Michel Tracks
Sort by
Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (feat. O.D.B. & Mýa)
Pras Michel
Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (feat. O.D.B. & Mýa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp2s.jpglink
Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are) (feat. O.D.B. & Mýa)
Last played on
Ghetto Superstar
Pras Michel
Ghetto Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghetto Superstar
Last played on
Ghetto Superstar (feat. Mýa & O.D.B.)
Pras Michel
Ghetto Superstar (feat. Mýa & O.D.B.)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx5qt.jpglink
Ghetto Superstar (feat. Mýa & O.D.B.)
Last played on
Ghetto Superstar (That Is What You Are)
Pras Michel
Ghetto Superstar (That Is What You Are)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghetto Superstar (That Is What You Are)
Last played on
We Trying To Stay Alive
Wyclef Jean
We Trying To Stay Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmc.jpglink
We Trying To Stay Alive
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pras Michel
Pras Michel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist