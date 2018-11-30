The Furrow CollectiveFormed 2014
The Furrow Collective
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05lq5mk.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f606d883-2604-4feb-8a06-70223be93ff3
The Furrow Collective Tracks
Sort by
Down By The Greenwoodside
The Furrow Collective
Down By The Greenwoodside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Down By The Greenwoodside
Write Me Down
The Furrow Collective
Write Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Write Me Down
Davy Lowsto
The Furrow Collective
Davy Lowsto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Davy Lowsto
The Dark Eyed Gypsies
The Furrow Collective
The Dark Eyed Gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
The Dark Eyed Gypsies
Last played on
False True Love
The Furrow Collective
False True Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
False True Love
Last played on
As I Came In By Yon Castle Wall
The Furrow Collective
As I Came In By Yon Castle Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
As I Came In By Yon Castle Wall
Last played on
Write Me Down
The Furrow Collective
Write Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Write Me Down
Last played on
False Lover Won back
The Furrow Collective
False Lover Won back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
False Lover Won back
Last played on
The Dark-Eyed Gypsies
The Furrow Collective
The Dark-Eyed Gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
The Dark-Eyed Gypsies
Last played on
Davy Lowston
The Furrow Collective
Davy Lowston
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Davy Lowston
Last played on
My Son David
The Furrow Collective
My Son David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
My Son David
Last played on
False Love True
The Furrow Collective
False Love True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
False Love True
Last played on
The Cruel Grave
The Furrow Collective
The Cruel Grave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
The Cruel Grave
Last played on
Many The Nights Rest
The Furrow Collective
Many The Nights Rest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Many The Nights Rest
Last played on
SHULE AGRA
The Furrow Collective
SHULE AGRA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
SHULE AGRA
Last played on
Wild Hog In The Woods
The Furrow Collective
Wild Hog In The Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Wild Hog In The Woods
Last played on
Wild Hog
The Furrow Collective
Wild Hog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Wild Hog
Last played on
Chuir iad mise dhan taigh charraideach (Skye Waulking Song)
The Furrow Collective
Chuir iad mise dhan taigh charraideach (Skye Waulking Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
The Outlaw Of The Hill
The Furrow Collective
The Outlaw Of The Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
The Outlaw Of The Hill
Last played on
Willie's Fatal Visit
The Furrow Collective
Willie's Fatal Visit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Willie's Fatal Visit
Last played on
Chuir M'Athair Mise Dhan Taigh Charraideach
The Furrow Collective
Chuir M'Athair Mise Dhan Taigh Charraideach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Poor Old Horse
The Furrow Collective
Poor Old Horse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Poor Old Horse
Last played on
Many A Nights Rest
The Furrow Collective
Many A Nights Rest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq5mk.jpglink
Many A Nights Rest
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Furrow Collective
Upcoming Events
21
Apr
2019
Furrow Collective
The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, UK
22
Apr
2019
Furrow Collective
Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, UK
23
Apr
2019
Furrow Collective
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
27
Apr
2019
Furrow Collective
Cafe OTO, London, UK
28
Apr
2019
Furrow Collective
Spring Arts Centre, Portsmouth, UK
The Furrow Collective Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist