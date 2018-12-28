Rogers Covey‐CrumpTenor. Born 24 March 1944
Rogers Covey‐Crump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f60390f4-1f81-44c2-b0db-eaf87292a4a8
Rogers Covey‐Crump Tracks
Sort by
Und Siehe Da, Der Vorhang Im Tempel Zerreib In Zwei Stück, SWV 479
Heinrich Schütz
Und Siehe Da, Der Vorhang Im Tempel Zerreib In Zwei Stück, SWV 479
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Und Siehe Da, Der Vorhang Im Tempel Zerreib In Zwei Stück, SWV 479
Last played on
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Henry Purcell
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Hail, bright Cecilia Z.328 (Hail, bright Cecilia)
Last played on
Dixit Dominus
Claudio Monteverdi
Dixit Dominus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Dixit Dominus
Last played on
Confitebor tibi Domine
Claudio Monteverdi
Confitebor tibi Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Confitebor tibi Domine
Last played on
Ancient Airs and Dances
Ottorino Respighi
Ancient Airs and Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Ancient Airs and Dances
Last played on
This is the record of John
Orlando Gibbons
This is the record of John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
This is the record of John
Last played on
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Henry Purcell
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Last played on
Tant doucement
Guillaume de Machaut
Tant doucement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tant doucement
Last played on
Die Katze läßt das Mausen nicht
Johann Sebastian Bach
Die Katze läßt das Mausen nicht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Die Katze läßt das Mausen nicht
Last played on
O, I'm sick of life, Z140
Henry Purcell
O, I'm sick of life, Z140
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
O, I'm sick of life, Z140
Last played on
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Pérotin
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Last played on
The Way of God is an undefiled way Z.56
Henry Purcell
The Way of God is an undefiled way Z.56
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Way of God is an undefiled way Z.56
Performer
Last played on
Fas et nefas ambulant
Anon.
Fas et nefas ambulant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fas et nefas ambulant
Last played on
O Villanella
Hubertus Waelrant, Jakob Lindberg, Nigel North, Paul O’Dette, Robert Meunier, Emily Van Evera, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Andrew King & Richard Wistreich
O Villanella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
O Villanella
Composer
Last played on
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Die Katze lässt das Mausen nicht (Cantata No 211)
Last played on
Confitebor tibi Domine
Claudio Monteverdi
Confitebor tibi Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Confitebor tibi Domine
Last played on
Coffee Cantata
Johann Sebastian Bach
Coffee Cantata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Coffee Cantata
Last played on
Riches d'amour
Guillaume de Machaut
Riches d'amour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riches d'amour
Last played on
S'on me regarde
anon, David Munrow, Early Music Consort of London, James Bowman, Charles Brett, David James, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Leigh Nixon, John Potter & Geoffrey Shaw
S'on me regarde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
S'on me regarde
Composer
Last played on
Le Lay de la fonteinne (excerpt)
Guillaume de Machaut
Le Lay de la fonteinne (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Lay de la fonteinne (excerpt)
Last played on
Why do I use Paper, Ink and Pen?
William Byrd
Why do I use Paper, Ink and Pen?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Why do I use Paper, Ink and Pen?
Last played on
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Last played on
Beatus Vir (Psalm 111)
Claudio Monteverdi
Beatus Vir (Psalm 111)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Beatus Vir (Psalm 111)
Last played on
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Anonymous, The Hilliard Ensemble, David James, Ashley Stafford, Rogers Covey‐Crump, John Potter, Mark Padmore, Paul Hillier & Gordon Jones
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkwl.jpglink
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Composer
Last played on
Beatus Vir
Claudio Monteverdi
Beatus Vir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Beatus Vir
Last played on
Fas et nefas
Anonymous (French 13th century), John Potter, Christopher O’Gorman & Rogers Covey‐Crump
Fas et nefas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fas et nefas
Composer
Last played on
Blow, Boreas, blow Z.589
Henry Purcell
Blow, Boreas, blow Z.589
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Blow, Boreas, blow Z.589
Last played on
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Henry Purcell
Ode: fly bold rebellion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Last played on
Welcome, glorious morn (Welcome, glorious morn)
Henry Purcell
Welcome, glorious morn (Welcome, glorious morn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Welcome, glorious morn (Welcome, glorious morn)
Director
Last played on
Sanctus for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Leonel Power
Sanctus for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkwl.jpglink
Sanctus for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Last played on
Dame, Je Sui Cilz/Fins Cuers Doulz
Guillaume de Machaut
Dame, Je Sui Cilz/Fins Cuers Doulz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dame, Je Sui Cilz/Fins Cuers Doulz
Last played on
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mass in C major, K 337, 'Missa Solemnis'
Last played on
Degentis via/Cum vix artidici
Anon.
Degentis via/Cum vix artidici
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db5w5.jpglink
Degentis via/Cum vix artidici
Choir
Last played on
Salve porta paradisi à 3
Thomas Damett
Salve porta paradisi à 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3d.jpglink
Salve porta paradisi à 3
Last played on
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
Claudio Monteverdi
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Dixit Dominus (ii) [1640] for 8 voices, 2 vn, 4 va/trbn
Last played on
The Indian queen - opera Z.630 Act 3 extract
Henry Purcell
The Indian queen - opera Z.630 Act 3 extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Indian queen - opera Z.630 Act 3 extract
Orchestra
Last played on
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Henry Purcell
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Director
Last played on
Dame, je sui cilz/Fins cuers doulz/[tenor] for 3 voices
Guillaume de Machaut
Dame, je sui cilz/Fins cuers doulz/[tenor] for 3 voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dame, je sui cilz/Fins cuers doulz/[tenor] for 3 voices
Last played on
Ode for St Cecilias Day: Hail! Bright Cecilia, Hail to thee!
Henry Purcell
Ode for St Cecilias Day: Hail! Bright Cecilia, Hail to thee!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ode for St Cecilias Day: Hail! Bright Cecilia, Hail to thee!
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-30T03:10:16
30
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emc4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-24T03:10:16
24
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-18T03:10:16
18
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebhc8g
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
1989-08-04T03:10:16
4
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 17
St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emx3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-19T03:10:16
19
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 02 - The Florentine Intermedi of 1589
Royal Albert Hall
Rogers Covey‐Crump Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist