Jens Lindemann C.M. (born 1966) is a German born Canadian trumpet soloist of Polish Jewish heritage now based in Los Angeles. He is the first classical brass soloist to be awarded the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honour. He played in the Canadian Brass from 1996 to 2001 and continues to play at major concert venues all over the world as an orchestral soloist, with chamber groups, jazz bands, and also as a recitalist and masterclinician.

Lindemann is a professor with high distinction at University of California, Los Angeles UCLA and was a Distinguished Visiting Artist at Shenandoah Conservatory of Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. He has also taught at the Banff Centre in Banff, Alberta. Lindemann also has an honorary doctorate (LL.D.) from McMaster University, Honorary Fellow (FRCMT) from the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and the Medal of Excellence from MacEwan University.

Named "Personality of the Year 2006" by the British magazine The Brass Herald, Lindemann also hosted the 33rd International Trumpet Guild conference at the Banff Centre in June 2008. He has given numerous world premières with orchestras including the North American première of Bernd Alois Zimmermann's concerto Nobody Knows with the Toronto Symphony.