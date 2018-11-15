Dakota Moon was a band formed in Los Angeles, California in the mid-1990s. The band played a meld of pop rock, country and urban R&B; all four of the band members sang as well as played instruments. The group is composed of Ray Artis (bass guitar, vocals), Joe Dean (guitar, vocals), Malloy (percussion, vocals), and Ty Taylor (guitar, vocals). To date, they have released two studio albums for Elektra Records, and have charted three singles on the Billboard singles charts.