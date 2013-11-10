RoshanBollywood film score composer. Born 14 July 1917. Died 16 November 1967
Roshan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5fce6b8-40c9-41e0-baa9-63c7cf112f94
Roshan Biography (Wikipedia)
Roshanlal Nagrath (14 July 1917 – 16 November 1967), better known by his first name Roshan, was an Indian esraj player and music director. He was the father of the actor and film director Rakesh Roshan and music director Rajesh Roshan and paternal grandfather of Hrithik Roshan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roshan Tracks
Sort by
Tara Vina Sam
Dj Adee, Roshan & Smriti
Tara Vina Sam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tara Vina Sam
Performer
Last played on
Roshan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist