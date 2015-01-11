Edward BuntingBorn 1773. Died 21 December 1843
Edward Bunting
1773
Edward Bunting Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Bunting (1773–1843) was an Irish musician and folk music collector.
Edward Bunting Tracks
John O'Reilly The Active
Michael McHale
John O'Reilly The Active
John O'Reilly The Active
