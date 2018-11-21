Gaston LitaizeBorn 11 August 1909. Died 5 August 1991
Gaston Litaize
1909-08-11
Gaston Litaize Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaston Gilbert Litaize (11 August 1909 - 5 August 1991) was a French organist and composer. Considered one of the 20th century masters of the French organ, he toured, recorded, worked at churches, and taught students in and around Paris. Blind from infancy, he studied and taught for most of his life at the Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles (National Institute for the Blind).
Gaston Litaize Tracks
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 (2nd mvt)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 (2nd mvt)
Postlude Alleluiatique from the Mass for All Saints
Gaston Litaize
Postlude Alleluiatique from the Mass for All Saints
Variations sur un Noel angevin
Gaston Litaize
Variations sur un Noel angevin
Symphony No 3 In C Minor (excerpt)
Gaston Litaize
Symphony No 3 In C Minor (excerpt)
Epiphanie
Gaston Litaize
Epiphanie
Performer
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78, 'Organ Symphony'
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78, 'Organ Symphony'
Messe des pauvres
Erik Satie
Messe des pauvres
Toccata sur Veni Creator
St Davids Cathedral & Gaston Litaize
Toccata sur Veni Creator
Performer
Scherzo from Douze Pieces
Gaston Litaize
Scherzo from Douze Pieces
Prelude and Dance Fugue
Gaston Litaize
Prelude and Dance Fugue
