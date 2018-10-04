Helene Schneiderman
Helene Schneiderman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5f7044e-818c-483f-859b-33d0abb769ab
Helene Schneiderman Tracks
Sort by
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
Aaron Copland
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6x2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T02:42:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023fnn8.jpg
22
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist