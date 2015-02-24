Gitte Hænning (born 29 June 1946, in Århus, Denmark) is a Danish singer and film actress, who rose to fame as a child star in the 1950s.

Because her name was unusual, she was known primarily without a surname in Europe. She moved to Sweden in 1958. Her first hit in Swedish was "Tror du jag ljuger" from 1961. As a teenager, Gitte sang popular hits in German, English, Italian (4 songs: "Amo Johnny", "Parla", "La mela", and "Il ricordo", recorded on two singles), and Danish. She had five different number one hits in three countries: one in Denmark, two in Sweden, and two in Germany. Her first German number one song was "Ich will 'nen Cowboy als Mann". This recording sold 1.05 million copies by mid 1965, earning Gitte a gold disc.

In 1962 she attempted to compete for Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest with "Jeg Snakker med mig Selv", but was disqualified because the composer, Sejr Volmer-Sørensen, had whistled the song in the canteen of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation. In 1973 she competed for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Junger Tag". Her success continued after famous duets with Rex Gildo as 'Gitte & Rex' in a number of popular films. Gitte made an attempt to represent Luxembourg in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1978 with the song "Rien qu'une femme" but she lost out to the group Baccara.