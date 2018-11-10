Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada (born March 9, 1979) is a Guatemalan-Cuban-American actor and musician. He has played lead film roles in the comedy-drama Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination, the crime drama A Most Violent Year (2014), and the science fiction thriller Ex Machina (2015), in which he played Nathan Hamlet Bateman. In 2006, he portrayed Saint Joseph, husband of Mary, in The Nativity Story. He also portrayed José Ramos-Horta, former president of East Timor, and co-recipient of the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize in the Australian film Balibo for which he won the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Balino is about the story of War correspondent Roger East and the young Jose Ramos-Horta who travel to East Timor to investigate the murders of the Balibo Five in 1975.

He has appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, and in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) as the titular mutant supervillain Apocalypse. He also headlined the 2015 HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero as politician Nick Wasicsko, which earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film. In 2016, Time named Isaac one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list. In 2017 Isaac was described as the "best dang actor of his generation" by Vanity Fair.