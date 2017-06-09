Paulinho NogueiraBorn 1929. Died 2003
Paulinho Nogueira
1929
Paulinho Nogueira Biography (Wikipedia)
Paulinho Nogueira (Campinas, 8 October 1927 – São Paulo, 2 August 2003) was a Brazilian guitarist, composer and singer.
Paulinho Nogueira Tracks
Air on the G string (Orchestral Suite No.3 in D major, BWV 1068)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Air on the G string (Orchestral Suite No.3 in D major, BWV 1068)
Air on the G string (Orchestral Suite No.3 in D major, BWV 1068)
