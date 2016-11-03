Josef SzulcBorn 4 April 1875. Died 10 April 1956
Josef Szulc Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Zygmunt Szulc (4 April 1875, Warsaw, Warsaw Governorate, Russian Empire – 10 April 1956, Paris, France) was a composer and conductor. He also used the pseudonum Jan Sulima.
10 Mélodies, Op. 83: No. 1 Clair de lune
Claire de lune
