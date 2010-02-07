Phat KatUS rapper
Phat Kat
Phat Kat Biography (Wikipedia)
Phat Kat (b. Ronald Watts) is a rapper from Detroit, Michigan, best known as a favorite collaborator of the late J Dilla.
Phat Kat Tracks
Phat Kat
Don't Nobody Care About Us (Instrumental)
