Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5ee7621-a738-4f1c-8280-4bc595e4286f
Tracks
Sort by
Working Dream
Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
Working Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working Dream
Last played on
Love you 'cos you're perfect
Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
Love you 'cos you're perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love you 'cos you're perfect
Two Flags
Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
Two Flags
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Flags
Board up the Windows
Al Scorch & The Country Soul Ensemble
Board up the Windows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Board up the Windows
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist