K Kutta
K Kutta Tracks
Ain't Bout That Life (feat. Torch, French Montana, Iceberg & K Kutta)
Meek Mill
Freeze Tag Booty
K Kutta
Bout That Life (Album version) (feat. French Montana, Iceberg, Torch & K Kutta)
Meek Mill
