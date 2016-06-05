Louise TalmaBorn 31 October 1906. Died 13 August 1996
Louise Talma
1906-10-31
Louise Talma Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Juliette Talma (October 31, 1906 – August 13, 1996) was an American pianist, composer and academic. After studies in New York and in France, piano with Isidor Philipp and composition with Nadia Boulanger, she focused on composition from 1935. She taught at the American Conservatory in Fontainebleau, and at Hunter College. Her opera The Alcestiad was the first full-scale opera by an American woman staged in Europe. She was the first women in the National Institute of Arts and Letters and being awarded the Sibelius Medal for Composition.
Louise Talma Tracks
The Robin from Soundshots for piano
The Robin from Soundshots for piano
Full Circle
Full Circle
Variations on 13 ways of looking at blackbird
Variations on 13 ways of looking at blackbird
Piano sonata no 2
Piano sonata no 2
