Funkstörung (German for "radio interference", sometimes also spelled Funkstorung) are an IDM musical duo from Rosenheim, Germany; consisting of Christian de Luca (born 11 May 1974) and Michael Fakesch (born 8 March 1975). They are known for rhythmically complex and melody driven music, similar to the late 1990s work of Autechre, although their latest work incorporates elements of hip hop as well as pop music. They also do a lot of remix work, their portfolio including top-level artists such as Jean Michel Jarre, Wu-Tang Clan and Björk. Three of the seven Funkstörung albums are collection of remixes for other artists.

One strong point of Funkstörung's releases has always been their cover art and design, often done by The Designers Republic. This attention to graphic design was taken to its logical conclusion when they released Isolated. Triple Media. in 2004, a 160-page artbook and a DVD with graphics and music videos related to Disconnected. Both de Luca and Fakesch have released solo albums, most of them on their own Musik aus Strom label.