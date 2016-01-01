James Rhodes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04k54pf.jpg
1975-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5e8231e-7ff0-4049-9ac0-93c8a8d5d6f6
James Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
James Rhodes (born 6 March 1975 in London) is a British concert pianist and writer
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Rhodes Performances & Interviews
- The ultimate music to relax to?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053djyw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053djyw.jpg2017-07-22T13:58:00.000ZArvo Part's musical direction changed from the avant-garde in the 1970s to something very different. James Rhodes recommends Arvo Part's Spiegel Im Spiegel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059bb7l
The ultimate music to relax to?
- Franz Liszt's dance of deathhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g8p45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g8p45.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZJames Rhodes talks about Liszt's obession with death and the composer's Totentanz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fpzgk
Franz Liszt's dance of death
- "I've never forgotton where I was the first time I heard this performance"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yf97j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yf97j.jpg2016-06-15T13:34:00.000ZJames Rhodes on why he loves Glenn Gould's performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.1https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03yf98c
"I've never forgotton where I was the first time I heard this performance"
- "One of the great piano performances of the last 20 years"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydypd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydypd.jpg2016-06-15T11:22:00.000ZJames Rhodes discusses Sergio Tiempo performing Liszt.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ydyzr
"One of the great piano performances of the last 20 years"
- "... I have never heard anything so extraordinary in all of my life". Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydvzt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ydvzt.jpg2016-06-15T10:54:00.000ZPianist James Rhodes reveals his favourite recording from the last 10 years: Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ydw02
"... I have never heard anything so extraordinary in all of my life". Teodor Currentzis' recording of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte.
- Piano Masterclass: James Rhodeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w10m1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w10m1.jpg2016-05-23T12:40:00.000ZThe pianist explains how just 20 minutes of practice a day can improve your technique.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w10ql
Piano Masterclass: James Rhodes
James Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata in D major, Op 28, 2nd mvt.
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in D major, Op 28, 2nd mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata in D major, Op 28, 2nd mvt.
Last played on
Ballade No 3 in A flat major, Op 47
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No 3 in A flat major, Op 47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No 3 in A flat major, Op 47
Last played on
Partita No 1 in B flat major for keyboard, BWV 825 (Gigue)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No 1 in B flat major for keyboard, BWV 825 (Gigue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita No 1 in B flat major for keyboard, BWV 825 (Gigue)
Last played on
Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de lune
Last played on
La plus que lente
Claude Debussy
La plus que lente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La plus que lente
Last played on
Prelude No.1 In C Major from 'The Well - Tempered Clavier', BWV 846
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude No.1 In C Major from 'The Well - Tempered Clavier', BWV 846
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude No.1 In C Major from 'The Well - Tempered Clavier', BWV 846
Last played on
Prelude in D flat minor, Op 32 No 13
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in D flat minor, Op 32 No 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in D flat minor, Op 32 No 13
Last played on
Prelude In C Major
James Rhodes
Prelude In C Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Prelude In C Major
Last played on
Nocturne in B major Op. 62 No. 1
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in B major Op. 62 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Nocturne in B major Op. 62 No. 1
Last played on
Orfeo ed Euridice (Mélodie)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orfeo ed Euridice (Mélodie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orfeo ed Euridice (Mélodie)
Last played on
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt Suite No 1)
Edvard Grieg
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt Suite No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
In the Hall of the Mountain King (Peer Gynt Suite No 1)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Partita No.6 in E minor, BWV.830: Toccata
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No.6 in E minor, BWV.830: Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita No.6 in E minor, BWV.830: Toccata
Last played on
Frühlingsnacht transc Liszt
Robert Schumann
Frühlingsnacht transc Liszt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Frühlingsnacht transc Liszt
Last played on
Cradle Song, Op 38 No 1 (Lyric Pieces, Book 2)
Edvard Grieg
Cradle Song, Op 38 No 1 (Lyric Pieces, Book 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Cradle Song, Op 38 No 1 (Lyric Pieces, Book 2)
Last played on
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor, Op 31
Frédéric Chopin
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor, Op 31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor, Op 31
Last played on
Prelude (Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 855)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude (Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 855)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude (Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 855)
Music Arranger
Last played on
French Suite No. 5 in G major, Allemande
Johann Sebastian Bach
French Suite No. 5 in G major, Allemande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
French Suite No. 5 in G major, Allemande
Last played on
Prelude No. 1 In C Major, BWV. 846
James Rhodes
Prelude No. 1 In C Major, BWV. 846
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Prelude No. 1 In C Major, BWV. 846
Last played on
Melody from Orfeo
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Melody from Orfeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Melody from Orfeo
Last played on
Prelude in C major (from The Well-tempered Clavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in C major (from The Well-tempered Clavier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude in C major (from The Well-tempered Clavier)
Last played on
JS Bach
James Rhodes
JS Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
JS Bach
Composer
Last played on
Moritz Moszkowski
James Rhodes
Moritz Moszkowski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Moritz Moszkowski
Last played on
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
James Rhodes
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
Last played on
Etude No.12 in C minor Op.25
Frédéric Chopin
Etude No.12 in C minor Op.25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Etude No.12 in C minor Op.25
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 27 in E minor, Op 90 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No 27 in E minor, Op 90 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 27 in E minor, Op 90 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Prelude in C sharp minor, op.3 no. 2
James Rhodes
Prelude in C sharp minor, op.3 no. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Prelude in C sharp minor, op.3 no. 2
Last played on
5 Morceaux De Fantaisie - No.2, Prelude in C sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
5 Morceaux De Fantaisie - No.2, Prelude in C sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
5 Morceaux De Fantaisie - No.2, Prelude in C sharp minor
Last played on
Grande sonata 'Les quatre ages', Op 33 (Vingt ans)
Charles-Valentin Alkan
Grande sonata 'Les quatre ages', Op 33 (Vingt ans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Grande sonata 'Les quatre ages', Op 33 (Vingt ans)
Last played on
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Last played on
Melody from Orfeo
Gluck/Sgambati & James Rhodes
Melody from Orfeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Melody from Orfeo
Composer
Last played on
Nocturne No 1 in C min
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne No 1 in C min
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Nocturne No 1 in C min
Last played on
Chaconne in D minor arr Busoni
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chaconne in D minor arr Busoni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chaconne in D minor arr Busoni
Last played on
Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin
James Rhodes
Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Toccata from Le Tombeau de Couperin
Last played on
Toccata (Le tombeau de Couperin)
James Rhodes
Toccata (Le tombeau de Couperin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Toccata (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Last played on
Partita in B flat, 1, Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita in B flat, 1, Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita in B flat, 1, Prelude
Last played on
Ballade No. 3 in A flat
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No. 3 in A flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No. 3 in A flat
Last played on
Prelude in B minor
James Rhodes
Prelude in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Prelude in B minor
Last played on
Fruhlingsnacht
James Rhodes
Fruhlingsnacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Fruhlingsnacht
Last played on
Orfeo et Eurydice: Mélodie for Piano Solo
James Rhodes
Orfeo et Eurydice: Mélodie for Piano Solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54pf.jpglink
Orfeo et Eurydice: Mélodie for Piano Solo
Performer
Last played on
Partita no. 1 in B flat major BWV.825 for keyboard
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita no. 1 in B flat major BWV.825 for keyboard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita no. 1 in B flat major BWV.825 for keyboard
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwmzc/acts/ar364f
Hay-on-Wye
2017-05-28T02:39:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p030zqrg.jpg
28
May
2017
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2017
Hay-on-Wye
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/effgwh/acts/acc9hn
Hay-on-Wye
2015-05-23T02:39:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021b2f6.jpg
23
May
2015
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2015
Hay-on-Wye
Latest James Rhodes News
James Rhodes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist