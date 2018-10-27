The Romantics are an American rock band often put under the banner of power pop and new wave from Detroit, Michigan, United States, formed in 1977. The band's first show was on Valentine's Day at My Fair Lady Club, in Detroit, opening for the New MC5 in 1977. They were influenced by 1950s American rock and roll, Detroit's MC5, The Stooges, early Bob Seger, Motown R&B, 1960s North American garage rock as well as the British Invasion rockers.

For three years the band was on the road, playing venues like Boston's Rathskeller, CBGB in NYC's Bowery, Philadelphia's Hot Club and Cleveland's Agora, and subsequently were signed to Nat Weiss' Nemperor independent Epic/Portrait record label.

The Romantics achieved popularity in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, parts of Asia, Australia, Europe, and Hispanic America on the strength of the band's well-crafted pop songs and high energy shows as well as noted for their look; black vinyl to red leather suits in their music videos. Their two best-charting songs were "What I Like About You", which peaked at number 49 in the US and number two in Australia, and "Talking in Your Sleep", which peaked at number three in the US, number one in Canada, and number 14 in Australia. The two have since become mainstays on '80s, classic rock, AOR, and Active rock radio stations.