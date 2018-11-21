Mack MaineBorn 28 July 1982
Mack Maine
1982-07-28
Mack Maine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jermaine Anthony Preyan (born July 28, 1982), better known by his stage name Mack Maine, is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. Mack Maine currently is signed to and the president of Young Money Entertainment, which was formerly an imprint of Birdman's Cash Money Records. He is the co-founder of Kush Entertainment and has also founded his own label, Soothe Your Soul Records. In addition, Preyan has also ghostwritten songs for other artists, including singles "How to Love" and "Got Money" by Lil Wayne and "So Sophisticated" by Rick Ross.
Mack Maine Tracks
Start This Off Right (feat. Ashanti & Mack Maine)
Lil Wayne
Start This Off Right (feat. Ashanti & Mack Maine)
Start This Off Right (feat. Ashanti & Mack Maine)
Celebrate (Feat Lil Wayne)
Mack Maine
Celebrate (Feat Lil Wayne)
Celebrate (Feat Lil Wayne)
