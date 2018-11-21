Jermaine Anthony Preyan (born July 28, 1982), better known by his stage name Mack Maine, is an American rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. Mack Maine currently is signed to and the president of Young Money Entertainment, which was formerly an imprint of Birdman's Cash Money Records. He is the co-founder of Kush Entertainment and has also founded his own label, Soothe Your Soul Records. In addition, Preyan has also ghostwritten songs for other artists, including singles "How to Love" and "Got Money" by Lil Wayne and "So Sophisticated" by Rick Ross.