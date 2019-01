Marianne Dissard (born May 20, 1969) is a singer, lyricist and filmmaker who lived in Tucson, Arizona, United States from 1994 to 2013. "A central figure in Tucson's desert music community" with her unique hybrid of French Chanson and Americana, she is noted as a "charismatic performer". and for the quality of her lyrics.

