Jim JarmuschBorn 22 January 1953
Jim Jarmusch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1953-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5e020a5-eda9-4bce-bf98-dee60351a0ec
Jim Jarmusch Biography (Wikipedia)
James Robert Jarmusch (born January 22, 1953) is an American film director, screenwriter, actor, producer, editor, and composer. He has been a major proponent of independent cinema since the 1980s, directing such films as Stranger Than Paradise (1984), Down by Law (1986), Mystery Train (1989), Dead Man (1995), Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999), Coffee and Cigarettes (2003), Broken Flowers (2005), Only Lovers Left Alive (2013), and Paterson (2016). Stranger Than Paradise was added to the National Film Registry in December 2002. As a musician, Jarmusch has composed music for his films and released two albums with Jozef van Wissem.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Jarmusch Tracks
Sort by
"O" (feat. Jim Jarmusch)
Preservation
"O" (feat. Jim Jarmusch)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"O" (feat. Jim Jarmusch)
Last played on
Infomercial 2
Jim Jarmusch
Infomercial 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infomercial 2
Last played on
Jim Jarmusch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist