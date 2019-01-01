Daniel W. "Danny" Flowers (born 1948, Henderson, North Carolina) is an American songwriter, recording artist, and guitarist who is best known for his own songs that have been hits for other musicians. These included "Tulsa Time" for Don Williams and Eric Clapton; "Back in My Younger Days" for Don Williams; "Gulf Coast Highway" for Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, and Nanci Griffith (co-written with Griffith and James Hooker); and "Before Believing" from Harris' Pieces of the Sky. Flowers has also enjoyed a solo recording career including the 2007 album, Tools for the Soul. From that album, "I Was a Burden" was recorded by the Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Lee Ann Womack.

In late 2014, Flowers began work on a new record at RCA Studio A titled "Anytime, Anywhere, Everywhere" for release later in 2015.

In addition he has been a session musician for Williams, Griffith, Vince Gill, Marshall Chapman, George Hamilton IV and Dobie Gray, as well as having toured with Williams, Gill, the Sweethearts of the Rodeo, the McCrary Sisters and many more.