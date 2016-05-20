Irving KaufmanBorn 8 February 1890. Died 3 January 1976
Irving Kaufman
1890-02-08
Irving Kaufman Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Kaufman (February 8, 1890 – January 3, 1976) was a prolific American early twentieth century singer, recording artist and vaudeville performer.
Irving Kaufman Tracks
Black Bottom
Howard Lanin Orchestra & Irving Kaufman
Don't Bite The Hand That's Feeding You
Irving Kaufman
Black Bottom
Irving Kaufman
