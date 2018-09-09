High Valley is a Canadian country music duo from Blumenort, Alberta, a small community near the hamlet of La Crete. The band is composed of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel. Bryan Rempel was a member until March 2014. All three grew up in a family-oriented Mennonite community and graduated from La Crete Public School.

After a number of chart successes in Canada between 2010 and 2015, High Valley were signed to Atlantic Records Nashville in October 2015. Shortly after that, the single "Make You Mine" was released to United States country radio. It debuted at number 56 on the US Country chart.