High Valley
High Valley Biography (Wikipedia)
High Valley is a Canadian country music duo from Blumenort, Alberta, a small community near the hamlet of La Crete. The band is composed of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel. Bryan Rempel was a member until March 2014. All three grew up in a family-oriented Mennonite community and graduated from La Crete Public School.
After a number of chart successes in Canada between 2010 and 2015, High Valley were signed to Atlantic Records Nashville in October 2015. Shortly after that, the single "Make You Mine" was released to United States country radio. It debuted at number 56 on the US Country chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
