The ToastersFormed 1981
The Toasters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5d56157-c5fe-490f-bf91-8d200e7f9b5f
The Toasters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Toasters are one of the original American second wave of ska bands. Founded in New York City in 1981, the band has released nine studio albums, primarily through Moon Ska Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Toasters Tracks
Sort by
The Stage
The Toasters
The Stage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stage
Last played on
2Tone Army
The Toasters
2Tone Army
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2Tone Army
Last played on
Don't Let The Bast***** Grind You Down
The Toasters
Don't Let The Bast***** Grind You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radiation Skank
The Toasters
Radiation Skank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radiation Skank
Last played on
Two-Tone Army
The Toasters
Two-Tone Army
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two-Tone Army
Last played on
Don't Let The Ba***rds Get You Down
The Toasters
Don't Let The Ba***rds Get You Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bits and Pieces
The Toasters
Bits and Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bits and Pieces
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Apr
2019
The Toasters
The Booking Hall, Southend On Sea, UK
3
Apr
2019
The Toasters, Karl Phillips and the Rejects, Last Edition and Leftovers (UK)
Redrum, Wolverhampton, UK
5
Apr
2019
The Toasters
The Palm House, Belfast, UK
10
Apr
2019
The Toasters
Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
11
Apr
2019
The Toasters
The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, UK
The Toasters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist