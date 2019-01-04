Billie Marten
1999-05-27
Billie Marten Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabella Sophie Tweddle (born 27 May 1999), who performs under the stage name Billie Marten, is a singer-songwriter and musician from Ripon in North Yorkshire. She first came to prominence at the age of twelve when a video on YouTube of her singing attracted thousands of views. She released her first EP at the age of fifteen in 2014, and her second EP a year later. At the end of 2015 she was nominated for the Sound of 2016 award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billie Marten Performances & Interviews
Billie Marten joins Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016
2016-03-18
Billie talks to Jo about her first SXSW performance and keeping up to date with school work whilst on tour.
Billie Marten joins Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016
Billie Marten - Bird
2016-03-01
Billie Marten - Bird
Billie Marten - Unaware
2014-09-01
Listen to this BBC Introducing track on the Radio 1 playlist for a week from 01/09/14
Billie Marten - Unaware
Billie Marten Tracks
Sort by
Blue Sea, Red Sea
Billie Marten
Blue Sea, Red Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Blue Sea, Red Sea
Last played on
White Christmas
Billie Marten
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lmmsy.jpglink
White Christmas
Last played on
Cartoon People (6 Music Session, 14 Nov 2018)
Billie Marten
Cartoon People (6 Music Session, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Lionhearted
Billie Marten
Lionhearted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045n8t4.jpglink
Lionhearted
Last played on
Bird
Billie Marten
Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p035rgxm.jpglink
Bird
Last played on
Mice
Billie Marten
Mice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Mice
Last played on
Heavy Weather
Billie Marten
Heavy Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Heavy Weather
Last played on
Teeth (Live from Radio 1 Piano Session)
Billie Marten
Teeth (Live from Radio 1 Piano Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Live (Live for BBC Introducing's 10th Birthday)
Billie Marten
Live (Live for BBC Introducing's 10th Birthday)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Winter Song
Billie Marten
Winter Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Winter Song
Last played on
Unaware
Billie Marten
Unaware
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025lb6t.jpglink
Unaware
Last played on
Heathens (Radio 1 Piano Session, 05 Oct 16)
Billie Marten
Heathens (Radio 1 Piano Session, 05 Oct 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r50hg.jpglink
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Billie Marten, Benjamin Francis Leftwich
York Minster, York, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er85v2
SXSW 2016
2016-03-16T02:28:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03l2cck.jpg
16
Mar
2016
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2016
SXSW 2016
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/aw86v2
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T02:28:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025dcbx.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
