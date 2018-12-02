The BibleEnglish rock band. Formed 1985
The Bible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03046lk.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5ce06c3-a617-4c79-9f5a-7fa496f809e0
The Bible Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bible are an English rock band. The band released two critically acclaimed albums in the mid-1980s and are best known for the independent chart hits "Graceland" and "Mahalia". Since The Bible's first split in 1990, lead singer Boo Hewerdine has maintained a solo career while the band itself has been intermittently active.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bible Tracks
Sort by
Abraham Martin And John
The Bible
Abraham Martin And John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Abraham Martin And John
Last played on
Honey Be Good
The Bible
Honey Be Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Honey Be Good
Last played on
Graceland
The Bible
Graceland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Graceland
Last played on
Graceland - Radio 2 session 25/09/2011
The Bible
Graceland - Radio 2 session 25/09/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Graceland - Radio 2 session 25/09/2011
Last played on
Crystal Palace
The Bible
Crystal Palace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Crystal Palace
Last played on
Mahalia
The Bible
Mahalia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Mahalia
Last played on
Glorybound (Radio 1 Session, 5 Nov 1986)
The Bible
Glorybound (Radio 1 Session, 5 Nov 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
She's My Bible (Radio 1 Session, 5 Nov 1986)
The Bible
She's My Bible (Radio 1 Session, 5 Nov 1986)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
KING CHICAGO
The Bible
KING CHICAGO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
KING CHICAGO
Last played on
Cigarette Girls
The Bible
Cigarette Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03046lk.jpglink
Cigarette Girls
Last played on
The Bible Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist