Michael BentineBorn 26 January 1922. Died 26 November 1996
1922-01-26
Michael Bentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Bentine, CBE (born Michael James Bentin; 26 January 1922 – 26 November 1996) was a Britsh comedian, comic actor and founding member of the Goons. He was a Peruvian Briton. In 1971, Bentine received the Order of Merit of Peru following his fund-raising work for the 1970 Great Peruvian earthquake.
The toastmaster
Football Results
Conversation on a train
The horse show
