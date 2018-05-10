Kelly GarrettAmerican actress and singer. Born 25 March 1944. Died 7 August 2013
Kelly Garrett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5cc62e7-15e6-49bc-8764-ceb9a80afb4c
Kelly Garrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Garrett (March 25, 1944 – August 7, 2013) was an American actress and singer known for her work on the Broadway stage and on television. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1976 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kelly Garrett Tracks
Sort by
Love Is The Only Answer
Kelly Garrett
Love Is The Only Answer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is The Only Answer
Last played on
Kelly Garrett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist