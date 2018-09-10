The Pale FountainsFormed 1980. Disbanded 1985
The Pale Fountains
1980
The Pale Fountains were an English band formed in Liverpool in 1980, and composed of Mick Head (vocalist/guitarist), Chris McCaffery (bassist), Thomas Whelan (drummer) and former Dislocation Dance trumpeter Andy Diagram (horns).
Thank You
Jean's Not Happening
…From Across The Kitchen Table
Palm Of My Hand
Jeans Not Happening
Something on My Mind
Unless
Natural
Meadow Of Love
September Sting
Abergele Next Time
These Are The Things
It's Only Hard
Just A Girl
